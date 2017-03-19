Hit-and-Run Victima s Family Left with Mixed Emotions After Suspect Turns Himself In
After Del Paso Heights native Larry Mathews was killed in a hit-and-run last Wednesday along Marysville Boulevard, family of the victim say they are happy to learn an arrest has been made. Saturday morning Sacramento Police announced they had made an arrest in the case as 47-year-old Wilfredo Cortes turned himself in as the driver who hit Mathews.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacramento Hospital Worker Arrested in Teen Pat... (May '08)
|5 hr
|Noooo
|17
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|6 hr
|Dixon Girl
|7
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|7 hr
|Add me
|24
|Golden Voice 8/19/17 ALERT!
|8 hr
|Alert West Coast
|1
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|11 hr
|spud
|33
|How to Restore Deleted WhatsApp Chat History fr...
|21 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Harvard-educated lawyer gets 40 years for bizar...
|Sat
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC