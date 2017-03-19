Hit-and-Run Victima s Family Left with Mixed Emotions After Suspect Turns Himself In

After Del Paso Heights native Larry Mathews was killed in a hit-and-run last Wednesday along Marysville Boulevard, family of the victim say they are happy to learn an arrest has been made. Saturday morning Sacramento Police announced they had made an arrest in the case as 47-year-old Wilfredo Cortes turned himself in as the driver who hit Mathews.

