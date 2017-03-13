Historic World War II B-17 Bomber Touches Down in Sacramento
The B-17 Bomber, Madras Maiden, arrived at Mather Field as part of a cross-country public tour that will continue through the summer. While more than 12,000 B-17s were built during World War II, fewer than a dozen are still up and flying today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|4 hr
|Matthewthuffor4
|15
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|4 hr
|Texxy
|29
|The Easiest Way to Wipe Data on Samsung Phones ...
|Sun
|rachelhot
|1
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|Mar 10
|the Duck of Death
|5
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Mar 10
|RiccardoFire
|38
|Democratic club welcomes public policy advocate...
|Mar 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Free Motorola Android Phone Recovery Software
|Mar 9
|Tjkkelt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC