Historic World War II B-17 Bomber Tou...

Historic World War II B-17 Bomber Touches Down in Sacramento

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

The B-17 Bomber, Madras Maiden, arrived at Mather Field as part of a cross-country public tour that will continue through the summer. While more than 12,000 B-17s were built during World War II, fewer than a dozen are still up and flying today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dirty Snapchat usernames 4 hr Matthewthuffor4 15
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... 4 hr Texxy 29
The Easiest Way to Wipe Data on Samsung Phones ... Sun rachelhot 1
News Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost Mar 10 the Duck of Death 5
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) Mar 10 RiccardoFire 38
News Democratic club welcomes public policy advocate... Mar 10 Birds Landing Bob 1
Free Motorola Android Phone Recovery Software Mar 9 Tjkkelt 2
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,541 • Total comments across all topics: 279,532,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC