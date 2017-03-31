High Winds Topple Mammoth, Historic Trees Throughout Region
At 10:27 a.m. a tree came crashing down on top of a car outside the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in downtown Sacramento, narrowly missing a woman feet away. In Citrus Heights another tree came crashing down on Scott Ruiz's truck and car, and like the other downed tree, it almost hit Ruiz and his son.
