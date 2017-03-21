Health leaders call for more action to curb smoking in the U.S.
In this June 22, 2012, file photo, a smoker snuffs out a cigarette at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Health leaders want to reduce the number of adult smokers from 40 million to 25 million by 2024.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|1 hr
|Roudy the Sevente...
|9
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Android
|15 hr
|qwwers
|2
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|15 hr
|Gohome
|25
|How to Recover Deleted Photos from Motorola Pho...
|15 hr
|qwwers
|2
|How to Recover Deleted Files from Android SD Card
|15 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|20 hr
|RiccardoFire
|86
|How to Retrieve Contacts from Samsung Galaxy S7...
|Tue
|sweet
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC