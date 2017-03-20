Guess Who This Redheaded Gal Turned Into
Before this ginger-haired lady was bringin' some spice to the big screen, she was just another doggone cute kid growing up in Sacramento, California. Can you guess who she is? Khloe Kardashian watched attentively Saturday night as BF Tristan Thompson tried in vain to beat the L.A. Clippers ... and she did nothing to stop the rumor she's engaged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacramento Hospital Worker Arrested in Teen Pat... (May '08)
|7 hr
|Noooo
|17
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|8 hr
|Dixon Girl
|7
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|8 hr
|Add me
|24
|Golden Voice 8/19/17 ALERT!
|9 hr
|Alert West Coast
|1
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|12 hr
|spud
|33
|How to Restore Deleted WhatsApp Chat History fr...
|23 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Harvard-educated lawyer gets 40 years for bizar...
|Sat
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC