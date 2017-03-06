Governor Brown issues proclamations, requests federal assistance for storm damage
California Gov. Jerry Brown discusses his proposal to spend $437 million on flood control and emergency response in the wake of recent storms, during a news conference Feb. 24, in Sacramento. Tuesday, Brown requested a presidential major disaster declaration to assist in the recovery from the late January storms that caused flooding, mudslides, road damage and power outages across California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|12 hr
|spud
|21
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|12 hr
|LaMarcusDeLoren
|10
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|16 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|16 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|35
|Galaxy S7 Photo Recovery
|Mon
|rachelhot
|1
|Sacramento Bar None Auction SCAM (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Tprman
|27
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|Mon
|Guest
|75
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC