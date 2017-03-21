GOP plan may put coverage a out of re...

GOP plan may put coverage a out of reacha for many

SACRAMENTO >> Covered California released a new analysis on Monday that goes into greater detail regarding how consumers could be impacted by the changes in financial assistance proposed under the American Health Care Act , or Trumpcare. The latest figures take into account the recent Congressional Budget Office analysis and detail how consumers would be affected in all 19 of California's rating regions for non-group coverage.

