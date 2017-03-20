Garcetti, other L.A. leaders call on Legislature to end delays on transportation funding plan
A group of officials including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Monday called on state legislators to end a stalemate over approving a transportation funding plan to cover a $130-billion backlog of repairs to California's roads, bridges and highways. Current legislation that would raise the gas tax and vehicle fees to generate $5.5 billion annually needs a two-thirds vote of the Legislature, but has been bogged down with some Democrats withholding support.
