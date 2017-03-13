Garage Collapses Around CA Firefighters
Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District firefighters were called about 7:15 a.m. Monday to the garage fire in the 8000 block of Firestone Way in Antelope. Firefighters were inside the burning garage when the roof collapsed, a fire spokesman said.
