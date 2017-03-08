FSTI Howard W. Rayon Distinguished Service Award was presented to Dr. Denis Onieal

SACRAMENTO, CA The 2016 FSTI Howard W. Rayon Distinguished Service Award was presented on February 18th to Dr. Denis Onieal, Deputy Fire Administrator, U.S. Fire Administration and Superintendent of the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland during a private dinner in Sacramento. In attendance were all of the past recipients; Ronny J. Coleman, Dr. Denis Onieal, Paul Stein, Tom Forster, Bill Vandevort and Mike Metro.

