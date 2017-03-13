Fremont woman gets nearly 7 years for killing man in crash
A Fremont woman was sentenced today to six years and eight months in state prison for killing a 22-year-old man in Fremont in 2014 by ramming her Volvo into him while he and two other men were changing a tire on a freeway shoulder. Melissa Ho, 25, was convicted last month of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and two counts of reckless driving for the crash on an Interstate Highway 880 shoulder at 12:13 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2014.
