Former California legislator Henry Perea will lobby for the oil industry in Sacramento
As lawmakers debate the future of California's climate policies, the oil industry is boosting its lobbying firepower with a former Democratic assemblyman from Fresno who has bedeviled environmentalists in the past. The former assemblyman, Henry Perea, previously resigned his seat to work for a pharmaceutical group.
