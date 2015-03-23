Federal officials defend immigration arrests in courthouses

File - In this March 23, 2015, file photo, California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye delivers her annual State of the Judiciary address before a joint session of the Legislature at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly are defending federal agents who make immigration arrests at courthouses after California's top judge asked them to stop.

