Ex-Stockton, California, mayor arrested at airport
Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva has been arrested at the San Francisco International Airport, where he arrived from a vacation in South America. Silva's attorney Allen Sawyer tells Sacramento television station KCRA the former mayor was arrested Sunday as he returned from Colombia.
