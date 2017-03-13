Driver in fatal West Sac collision charged with manslaughter
The Yolo County District Attorney's Office has filed a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charge against a West Sacramento garbage truck driver who struck and killed UC Davis professor Kentaro Inoue as he biked to work last summer. Craig Michael Tivey, 40, is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. April 10 in Yolo Superior Court.
