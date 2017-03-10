Don't Look to Sacramento to Fix California's Housing Crisis, Says New Report

A report by California's Legislative Analyst's Office released Wednesday lays out the limits of state power to solve California's worsening housing crisis. The report , the most recent in a series from the nonpartisan organization analyzing the causes and consequences of California's housing shortage, is bad news for those hoping Sacramento would be able to rescue the state from the aggregate effects of decades of local anti-development policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.