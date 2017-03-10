Don't Look to Sacramento to Fix Calif...

Don't Look to Sacramento to Fix California's Housing Crisis, Says New Report

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: StreetsBlog.org

A report by California's Legislative Analyst's Office released Wednesday lays out the limits of state power to solve California's worsening housing crisis. The report , the most recent in a series from the nonpartisan organization analyzing the causes and consequences of California's housing shortage, is bad news for those hoping Sacramento would be able to rescue the state from the aggregate effects of decades of local anti-development policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dirty Snapchat usernames 1 hr DeBeyounceLaMonique 12
News Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost Fri the Duck of Death 5
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) Fri RiccardoFire 38
News Democratic club welcomes public policy advocate... Fri Birds Landing Bob 1
Free Motorola Android Phone Recovery Software Thu Tjkkelt 2
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... Thu Wildchild 26
Review: AVIA MOBILITY Mar 9 Lynne 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,394 • Total comments across all topics: 279,481,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC