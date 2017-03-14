Doctors, Patients Often Disagree on P...

Doctors, Patients Often Disagree on Pain Therapy

Read more: PsychCentral

Primary care doctors now treat the majority of patients with chronic pain. Investigators from University of California Davis Medical Center found that disagreements between doctors and patients over the priorities of pain treatment are common.

