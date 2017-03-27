Deputies: Man calls 911, says he kill...

Deputies: Man calls 911, says he killed a woman in Sac

2 hrs ago

A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Placer County after he called 911 to say that he killed a woman in south Sacramento, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said. Joshua Anthony Childers, 25, of Sacramento, was arrested by Placer County sheriff's deputies after being found in a vehicle at the dead end of Old Highway 65. Childers called 911 just after 3:30 p.m. to tell dispatchers that he killed a woman in a mobile home, the sheriff's department said.

