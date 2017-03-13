Democratic lawmakers unveil $1B plan ...

Democratic lawmakers unveil $1B plan for student financial relief

9 hrs ago

Democratic lawmakers have unveiled legislation that would enable millions of California students to graduate from public universities without crushing levels of student debt. It may be difficult, however, to get all of their plans implemented absent a favorable change in the state's fortunes.

