Coroner identifies 2 adults, 2 children killed in California
A barricade stretches across the road leading to the home where four people were found dead, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. A suspect is being held in San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|Sat
|jonjedi
|35
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Sat
|Tracybench553
|1
|4 people, including 2 children, found dead in N...
|Sat
|Tracybench55
|1
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|Fri
|Sgt Preston
|87
|Recover Deleted Audios from Android
|Mar 23
|rachelhot
|1
|Free Data Recovery Software for Lenovo Phones a...
|Mar 23
|Nice
|3
|is union bank ceo steve cummings black?
|Mar 23
|Union Bank Steve ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC