Coming attractions

Jim Seyman rallied troops at the official start of a campaign to "Save the Tower." Seyman, who owns the Tower Cafe, and others oppose a $10 million subsidy for a Century Theatres "art house" they believe will kill off the historic Tower Theatre.
