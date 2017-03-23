Chico man gets 50 years in child porn case

Jesse Davenport, 41, also known as Draco John Flama, was convicted Oct. 3 by a jury in the federal courthouse in Sacramento for conspiracy to sexually exploit a child, two counts of receipt of child pornography, and one count of distribution of child pornography. The charges stem from August 2013 when Davenport asked a woman in Connecticut to make a video of herself molesting a 2 1/2-year-old girl she babysat.

