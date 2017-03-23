Chico man gets 50 years in child porn...

Chico man gets 50 years in child porn case

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Jesse Davenport, 41, also known as Draco John Flama, was convicted Oct. 3 by a jury in the federal courthouse in Sacramento for conspiracy to sexually exploit a child, two counts of receipt of child pornography, and one count of distribution of child pornography. The charges stem from August 2013 when Davenport asked a woman in Connecticut to make a video of herself molesting a 2 1/2-year-old girl she babysat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08) 4 min Sgt Preston 87
Recover Deleted Audios from Android 19 hr rachelhot 1
Free Data Recovery Software for Lenovo Phones a... 23 hr Nice 3
is union bank ceo steve cummings black? Thu Union Bank Steve ... 1
How to Recover Hangouts Messages on Android Wed rachelhot 1
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Mar 22 Logic 101 26
News Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost Mar 22 Roudy the Sevente... 9
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,411 • Total comments across all topics: 279,791,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC