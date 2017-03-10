California man pleads guilty to stabbing U.S. airman who helped thwart French train attack
A California man has pleaded guilty to stabbing the U.S. airman who weeks earlier was hailed as a hero for helping thwart a terror attack aboard a French train. Shelly Orio, a spokeswoman for the Sacramento County district attorney's office, says James Tran pleaded guilty to attempted murder Friday, less than a week before he was to go on trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|3 hr
|the Duck of Death
|5
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|3 hr
|Fevergreen8
|11
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|4 hr
|RiccardoFire
|38
|Democratic club welcomes public policy advocate...
|8 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Free Motorola Android Phone Recovery Software
|Thu
|Tjkkelt
|2
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|Thu
|Wildchild
|26
|Review: AVIA MOBILITY
|Thu
|Lynne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC