California man pleads guilty to stabb...

California man pleads guilty to stabbing U.S. airman who helped thwart French train attack

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A California man has pleaded guilty to stabbing the U.S. airman who weeks earlier was hailed as a hero for helping thwart a terror attack aboard a French train. Shelly Orio, a spokeswoman for the Sacramento County district attorney's office, says James Tran pleaded guilty to attempted murder Friday, less than a week before he was to go on trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost 3 hr the Duck of Death 5
Dirty Snapchat usernames 3 hr Fevergreen8 11
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) 4 hr RiccardoFire 38
News Democratic club welcomes public policy advocate... 8 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
Free Motorola Android Phone Recovery Software Thu Tjkkelt 2
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... Thu Wildchild 26
Review: AVIA MOBILITY Thu Lynne 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,248 • Total comments across all topics: 279,459,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC