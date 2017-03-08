California lawmakers want to repeal HIV criminalization laws
At a news conference, Wednesday, March 8, 20... Utah legislators have approved a bill that would make the state's DUI threshold the strictest in the nation by lowering the limit for a driver's blood-alcohol content to .05 percent. Utah legislators have approved a bill that would make the state's DUI threshold the strictest in the nation by lowering the limit for a driver's blood-alcohol content to .05 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recover Deleted Contacts, Photos, Messages from...
|5 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|11 hr
|davy
|25
|Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10)
|11 hr
|LaMarcusDeLoren
|83
|Restore Deleted Photos Videos Messages in Andro...
|12 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Pool service franchise looks to expand in Calif...
|17 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|Tue
|LaMarcusDeLoren
|10
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|Tue
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC