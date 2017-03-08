California lawmakers want to repeal HIV criminalization laws

At a news conference, Wednesday, March 8, 20... Utah legislators have approved a bill that would make the state's DUI threshold the strictest in the nation by lowering the limit for a driver's blood-alcohol content to .05 percent. Utah legislators have approved a bill that would make the state's DUI threshold the strictest in the nation by lowering the limit for a driver's blood-alcohol content to .05 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.