California justice doesn't want immigration arrests in court
File - In this March 23, 2015, file photo, California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye delivers her annual State of the Judiciary address before a joint session of the Legislature at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The chief justice of the California Supreme Court has asked federal agents to stop making immigration arrests in courthouses to protect residents' access to justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|12 hr
|Sgt Preston
|84
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|12 hr
|Bill Sykes
|19
|Recover Deleted Pictures from Android SD Card
|13 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|How to Retrieve Deleted Photos from Sony Xperia...
|Thu
|Tjkkelt
|2
|How to Recover Deleted Messages on Facebook
|Wed
|rachelhot
|1
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|6
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Luke
|39
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC