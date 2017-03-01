California high-speed rail ready to lay some track
In this Feb. 26, 2015 file photo, a full-scale mock-up of a high-speed train is displayed at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. After years of prep work, Gov. Jerry Brown's finance department decided Friday, March 3, 2017, that California's $64 billion high-speed rail project is ready to lay some track.
