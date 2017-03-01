California drought: Snowpack is almos...

California drought: Snowpack is almost double normal level

Today's monthly survey in the snowy Sierra Nevada is expected to confirmed abundant snowpack, after a stormy February that triggered mountain avalanches and Bay Area flooding. Electronic readings of the Sierra Nevada mountain snowpack peg its statewide water content at 46 inches - that's almost double, or 185 percent, of the March 1 average.

