California drought: Snowpack is almost double normal level
Today's monthly survey in the snowy Sierra Nevada is expected to confirmed abundant snowpack, after a stormy February that triggered mountain avalanches and Bay Area flooding. Electronic readings of the Sierra Nevada mountain snowpack peg its statewide water content at 46 inches - that's almost double, or 185 percent, of the March 1 average.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|22 hr
|RiccardoFire
|79
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|Tue
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Where to find cocaine in Sacramento
|Tue
|Kstizzle
|20
|GOP congressman: Special prosecutor needed for ...
|Tue
|spocko
|19
|How to Recover Deleted Photos from Motorola Pho...
|Tue
|rachelhot
|1
|Red Light Cameras Lose Big Case In California (Feb '12)
|Mon
|Rev Ike
|9
|Recover WhatsApp Deleted Pictures , Videos from...
|Feb 26
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC