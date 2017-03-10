California debates daylight saving time - again
This weekend's annual ritual of springing ahead an hour is under siege again in Sacramento. So Feathers - a Los Angeles resident who started a Facebook group called "Save the Light" to fight Despite losing an hour this week, legislators will soon find the time to consider Assembly Bill 807 - San Jose Democrat Kansen Chu's measure calling for a statewide ballot measure aimed at repealing the state's Daylight Saving Time Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|3 hr
|Couppllee
|13
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|Fri
|the Duck of Death
|5
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Fri
|RiccardoFire
|38
|Democratic club welcomes public policy advocate...
|Fri
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Free Motorola Android Phone Recovery Software
|Thu
|Tjkkelt
|2
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|Thu
|Wildchild
|26
|Review: AVIA MOBILITY
|Mar 9
|Lynne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC