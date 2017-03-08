California college leaders attack Trumpa s immigration plans
There are 1 comment on the Redlands Daily Facts story from 13 hrs ago, titled California college leaders attack Trumpa s immigration plans. In it, Redlands Daily Facts reports that:
The leaders of California's public higher education system say they are adamant about resisting any efforts by President Donald Trump to affect the standing of immigrant students on the state's campuses. “Our university police will not serve as surrogates for ICE,” said UC President Janet Napolitano, reiterating her stance on the issue.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
The part that confuses them is legal versus illegal immigrants.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|20 hr
|the Duck of Death
|5
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|20 hr
|Fevergreen8
|11
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|22 hr
|RiccardoFire
|38
|Democratic club welcomes public policy advocate...
|Fri
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Free Motorola Android Phone Recovery Software
|Thu
|Tjkkelt
|2
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|Thu
|Wildchild
|26
|Review: AVIA MOBILITY
|Thu
|Lynne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC