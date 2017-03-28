California bill would reduce anti-com...

California bill would reduce anti-competitive practices by largest hospital chains

2017-03-28

Sen. Bill Monning, D-Carmel, will introduce legislation on Tuesday that seeks to help patients and employers fight high costs that often result from hospital consolidation in California. A Bay Area legislator is trying to level the playing field among hospital chains, particularly in Northern California, where he said studies show consolidations have led to some of the highest healthcare prices for consumers and employers in the state.

