California bill would give teachers more time to earn tenure

Flanked by members of the education community, Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, discusses her proposed bill that would extend the amount of time teachers have to earn tenure, at a Capitol news conference, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. If approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, Weber's measure, AB1220 would extend the evaluation period for new teachers from two years to three before they can earn tenure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.