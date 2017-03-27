California bill would give teachers m...

California bill would give teachers more time to earn tenure

13 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Flanked by members of the education community, Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, discusses her proposed bill that would extend the amount of time teachers have to earn tenure, at a Capitol news conference, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. If approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, Weber's measure, AB1220 would extend the evaluation period for new teachers from two years to three before they can earn tenure.

Comments made yesterday: 25,475 • Total comments across all topics: 279,902,129

