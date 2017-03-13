CA: Proposed Trump Budget Slices Needed Federal Funding for Sacramento Streetcars
March 16--Sacramento's planned streetcar and numerous other transit projects in cities nationally are on the chopping block in the Trump administration budget unveiled Thursday morning. Local transportation officials nonetheless say they hope to persuade Congress and the administration to maintain spending for transit and road projects when a final federal budget is approved later this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|40 min
|Sgt Preston
|84
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|43 min
|Bill Sykes
|19
|Recover Deleted Pictures from Android SD Card
|1 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|How to Retrieve Deleted Photos from Sony Xperia...
|17 hr
|Tjkkelt
|2
|How to Recover Deleted Messages on Facebook
|22 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|6
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Luke
|39
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC