CA Department Of Finance

Looking out about 45 years, the Mother Lode's overall population is projected to grow much slower than the state, and become much older in age. A new report by the California Department of Finance shows the state's overall population in 2015 was 35,059,809, and it is expected to reach 51,056,510 by 2060.
