CA Department Of Finance

CA Department Of Finance

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: My Mother Lode

Looking out about 45 years, the Mother Lode's overall population is projected to grow much slower than the state, and become much older in age. A new report by the California Department of Finance shows the state's overall population in 2015 was 35,059,809, and it is expected to reach 51,056,510 by 2060.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dirty Snapchat usernames 1 hr Rev Ike 22
News Harvard-educated lawyer gets 40 years for bizar... 13 hr Protoham 1
News Here's how California ended up with too much so... 18 hr Solarman 1
White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07) Fri Ryan Prince 5,450
News Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08) Thu Sgt Preston 84
News Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost Mar 15 Birds Landing Bob 6
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) Mar 15 Luke 39
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,457 • Total comments across all topics: 279,649,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC