Busy Residents Stopped by Church for ...

Busy Residents Stopped by Church for a Ashes to Goa

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

"Offer prayer and imposition of ashes to really start off Lent in a holy way," Trinity Cathedral Priest Megan Anderson said. While many attend mass at Trinity Cathedral in Sacramento, others chose "Ashes to Go," a quick service geared for people on the go.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kremlin Dont Own Trump 1 hr Mavis Fernley 9
News Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07) 5 hr dgferaelsodml 74
How to Restore WhatsApp Deleted Pictures and Vi... 11 hr rachelhot 1
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... 17 hr Sgt Preston 2
News Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08) 17 hr Sgt Preston 80
Where to find cocaine in Sacramento Tue Kstizzle 20
News GOP congressman: Special prosecutor needed for ... Tue spocko 19
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,774 • Total comments across all topics: 279,258,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC