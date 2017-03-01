Busy Residents Stopped by Church for a Ashes to Goa
"Offer prayer and imposition of ashes to really start off Lent in a holy way," Trinity Cathedral Priest Megan Anderson said. While many attend mass at Trinity Cathedral in Sacramento, others chose "Ashes to Go," a quick service geared for people on the go.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
