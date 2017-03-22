Bread and ballet roses: Amid leadersh...

Bread and ballet roses: Amid leadership furor, Sacramento Ballet dancers look to unionize

Amid tensions over their artistic future, the Sacramento Ballet's dancers are seeking to unionize for the first time in the company's recent history. The move comes against the backdrop of a feud gone public within the 63-year-old ballet, whose longtime artistic directors are fighting to stay on beyond the 2017-18 performance season.

