Bogdanovic on the @SacramentoKings ? Maybe but no so fast
The recent quotes of Vlade Divac about the future of Sacramento and Bogdan Bogdanovic created quite a sensation in Turkey. Bogdanovic is one of Fenerbahce's stars and he has a contract for one more year in Turkey - which also includes a buy out - so nothing is yet set in stone for his future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|2 hr
|Lady Ellspeth
|32
|Kremlin Dont Own Trump
|10 hr
|Mavis Fernley
|9
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|14 hr
|dgferaelsodml
|74
|How to Restore WhatsApp Deleted Pictures and Vi...
|20 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|Wed
|Sgt Preston
|2
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|Wed
|Sgt Preston
|80
|Where to find cocaine in Sacramento
|Feb 28
|Kstizzle
|20
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC