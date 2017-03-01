Bob Dunning: We shouldn't settle for this sort of thing
Not to rain on anyone's parade, but some of us out here in the non-academic world were positively distressed to learn that UC Davis' much-heralded new chancellor, Gary May, will retain seats on two outside boards that pay him a combined annual salary of $325,780. This, of course, is in addition to the $495,000 May will be paid when he takes over at UC Davis in August, where he will be granted free housing at the best address in Davis and a decent seat at the Causeway Classic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|1 hr
|Once
|3
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|3 hr
|Letsfuckyeah
|6
|Where to find cocaine in Sacramento
|8 hr
|Punchlinekid
|23
|Missing Vallejo Teen Could Have Been Sold Into ...
|Sat
|Dadnotplayin
|1
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|Thu
|Well Well
|75
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Lady Ellspeth
|32
|Kremlin Dont Own Trump
|Mar 2
|Mavis Fernley
|9
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC