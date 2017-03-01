Bob Dunning: We shouldn't settle for this sort of thing

Not to rain on anyone's parade, but some of us out here in the non-academic world were positively distressed to learn that UC Davis' much-heralded new chancellor, Gary May, will retain seats on two outside boards that pay him a combined annual salary of $325,780. This, of course, is in addition to the $495,000 May will be paid when he takes over at UC Davis in August, where he will be granted free housing at the best address in Davis and a decent seat at the Causeway Classic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.