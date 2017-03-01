Bob Dunning: We shouldn't settle for ...

Bob Dunning: We shouldn't settle for this sort of thing

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Davis Enterprise

Not to rain on anyone's parade, but some of us out here in the non-academic world were positively distressed to learn that UC Davis' much-heralded new chancellor, Gary May, will retain seats on two outside boards that pay him a combined annual salary of $325,780. This, of course, is in addition to the $495,000 May will be paid when he takes over at UC Davis in August, where he will be granted free housing at the best address in Davis and a decent seat at the Causeway Classic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... 1 hr Once 3
Dirty Snapchat usernames 3 hr Letsfuckyeah 6
Where to find cocaine in Sacramento 8 hr Punchlinekid 23
News Missing Vallejo Teen Could Have Been Sold Into ... Sat Dadnotplayin 1
News Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07) Thu Well Well 75
News Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13) Thu Lady Ellspeth 32
Kremlin Dont Own Trump Mar 2 Mavis Fernley 9
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,322 • Total comments across all topics: 279,326,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC