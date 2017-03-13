As Justice Kathryn Werdegar prepares to retire, Brown will soon have...
California Supreme Court Justice Kathryn Werdegar, with fellow justices Mariano-Florentino Cuellar, left, and Ming Chin in Sacramento, announced last week that she is stepping down Aug. 31. California Supreme Court Justice Kathryn Werdegar, with fellow justices Mariano-Florentino Cuellar, left, and Ming Chin in Sacramento, announced last week that she is stepping down Aug. 31. Justice Kathryn Mickle Werdegar joined the California Supreme Court at a time when the electorate favored harsh punishment for offenders, domestic partnerships for gays were novel and conservatives dominated the state's highest court.
