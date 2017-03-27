ARTHOUSE in Sacramento welcomes exhib...

ARTHOUSE in Sacramento welcomes exhibits from two regional artists

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Democrat

The exhibit goes by the name of “Animal, Vegetable, Mineral,” and will take place May 5 through 28 at ARTHOUSE, located at 1021 R Street in Sacramento. ARTHOUSE claims the artists' work “invites a close second look, as they are not what they appear at first glance.” Fitz Gibbon specializes in hand-built trompe l'oeil ceramic sculptures that toy with the idea of nature and superficiality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Recover Data from Samsung Galaxy S7 Broken Screen 1 hr rachelhot 1
Rob Carlmark's is nasty. he goes deep and wide. 1 hr sickout 1
Animal abuser back in California July 2009 (Jul '09) 3 hr Amy 9
News Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08) 7 hr Your Service Prov... 88
Sacramaniacs (Sep '10) 9 hr Well Well 49
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) 10 hr Mavis Fernley 7,095
Trump Eats Detainees 10 hr Sedgewick P Hunsa... 2
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,753 • Total comments across all topics: 279,912,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC