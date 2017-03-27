ARTHOUSE in Sacramento welcomes exhibits from two regional artists

The exhibit goes by the name of “Animal, Vegetable, Mineral,” and will take place May 5 through 28 at ARTHOUSE, located at 1021 R Street in Sacramento. ARTHOUSE claims the artists' work “invites a close second look, as they are not what they appear at first glance.” Fitz Gibbon specializes in hand-built trompe l'oeil ceramic sculptures that toy with the idea of nature and superficiality.

