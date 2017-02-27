Appellate court upholds West Sacramento gang injunction
California's Third District Court of Appeal has upheld an injunction against eight members of the Broderick Boys criminal street gang, Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig announced Tuesday. The injunction, issued by Yolo Superior Court Judge Kathleen White on June 16, 2011, prohibits active Broderick Boy gang members from engaging in certain public-nuisance activities in a 2.98-square-mile area of West Sacramento.
