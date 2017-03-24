Apartment Managers Fail to Pay Bill, Leave Residents Without Water for 24 Hours
Residents in one Sacramento apartment complex are angered after their water was turned off for a 24-hour period, because of the complex managers' failure to pay the water bill. Dishes piled in the sink, loads of dirty laundry and a counter full of empty water jugs all awaited Bernard Plummer Friday morning in his unit of the Pacific Rim apartment complex off Sunny Slope Drive in South Sacramento.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|23 hr
|jonjedi
|35
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Sat
|Tracybench553
|1
|4 people, including 2 children, found dead in N...
|Sat
|Tracybench55
|1
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|Fri
|Sgt Preston
|87
|Recover Deleted Audios from Android
|Thu
|rachelhot
|1
|Free Data Recovery Software for Lenovo Phones a...
|Thu
|Nice
|3
|is union bank ceo steve cummings black?
|Mar 23
|Union Bank Steve ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC