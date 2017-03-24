Apartment Managers Fail to Pay Bill, Leave Residents Without Water for 24 Hours

Residents in one Sacramento apartment complex are angered after their water was turned off for a 24-hour period, because of the complex managers' failure to pay the water bill. Dishes piled in the sink, loads of dirty laundry and a counter full of empty water jugs all awaited Bernard Plummer Friday morning in his unit of the Pacific Rim apartment complex off Sunny Slope Drive in South Sacramento.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.