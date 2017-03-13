Amid attacks, journalists need to focus on Trump's actions
In this Tuesday, March 17, 2015 photo, Sacramento Bee columnist Foon Rhee poses for a photo in a studio in Sacramento, Calif. In an column written for Sunshine Week 2017, Rhee writes, "The press is not the opposition party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Recover Deleted Messages on Facebook
|12 min
|rachelhot
|1
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|5 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|6
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|5 hr
|Babyygirl402
|18
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|10 hr
|Luke
|39
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|Tue
|spud
|30
|Recover Deleted Contacts on Galaxy S7
|Mon
|rachelhot
|1
|The Easiest Way to Wipe Data on Samsung Phones ...
|Mar 12
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC