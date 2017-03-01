a No one diesa today: High school stu...

a No one diesa today: High school student pulls dazed driver from overturned SUV

Kennedy High School senior Stanley Vi, 17, pulled a dazed motorist out of an overturned vehicle Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, while hissing sounds came from the engine compartment. Kennedy High School senior Stanley Vi told himself, "No one dies" today, and then pulled a dazed motorist out of an overturned vehicle Monday while hissing sounds came from the engine compartment, he recalled.

