a No one diesa today: High school student pulls dazed driver from overturned SUV
Kennedy High School senior Stanley Vi, 17, pulled a dazed motorist out of an overturned vehicle Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, while hissing sounds came from the engine compartment. Kennedy High School senior Stanley Vi told himself, "No one dies" today, and then pulled a dazed motorist out of an overturned vehicle Monday while hissing sounds came from the engine compartment, he recalled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|6 hr
|Daddyfucced4456
|5
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|Thu
|Well Well
|75
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Lady Ellspeth
|32
|Kremlin Dont Own Trump
|Thu
|Mavis Fernley
|9
|How to Restore WhatsApp Deleted Pictures and Vi...
|Thu
|rachelhot
|1
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|Wed
|Sgt Preston
|2
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|Wed
|Sgt Preston
|80
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC