a Match Made in Heavena : Young Cancer Survivor Adopts Unique Dog Hea s Been Waiting For

17 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Quinn and Pitbull mix Logan became instant friends during an incredibly emotional adoption at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter. "When I saw him and the dog together the immediate reaction was a welling of tears, there were a lot of tears yesterday, joyful tears," Gina Knepp, with Front Street Animal Shelter, told FOX40.

