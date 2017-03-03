a Match Made in Heavena : Young Cancer Survivor Adopts Unique Dog Hea s Been Waiting For
Quinn and Pitbull mix Logan became instant friends during an incredibly emotional adoption at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter. "When I saw him and the dog together the immediate reaction was a welling of tears, there were a lot of tears yesterday, joyful tears," Gina Knepp, with Front Street Animal Shelter, told FOX40.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Vallejo Teen Could Have Been Sold Into ...
|14 hr
|Dadnotplayin
|1
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|Fri
|Daddyfucced4456
|5
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|Thu
|Well Well
|75
|Walmart workers protest wages, benefits at Onta... (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Lady Ellspeth
|32
|Kremlin Dont Own Trump
|Mar 2
|Mavis Fernley
|9
|How to Restore WhatsApp Deleted Pictures and Vi...
|Mar 2
|rachelhot
|1
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|Mar 1
|Sgt Preston
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC