a Germ-Zappinga Robot Comes to Sutter Medical Center

People are seeing "the light" at Sacramento's Sutter Medical Center -- specifically the UV light of a new, "germ-zapping" robot. "That intense ultraviolet light, when it sees a surface, it destroys the germs of bacteria that are unseen to the eye," Sonali Desai, a Xenex Disinfection Services representative, said Tuesday.

