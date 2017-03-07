a Germ-Zappinga Robot Comes to Sutter Medical Center
People are seeing "the light" at Sacramento's Sutter Medical Center -- specifically the UV light of a new, "germ-zapping" robot. "That intense ultraviolet light, when it sees a surface, it destroys the germs of bacteria that are unseen to the eye," Sonali Desai, a Xenex Disinfection Services representative, said Tuesday.
