A bill to to combat teacher shortage in California by offering tax breaks

1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A bill to combat the shortage of teachers by giving them tax breaks has begun to make its way through the California Legislature. First, it would give new teachers tax credits for the money they spent to earn full teaching credentials.

