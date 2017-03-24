4 people, including 2 children, found dead in Northern California
There are 1 comment on the Inside Bay Area story from 18 hrs ago, titled 4 people, including 2 children, found dead in Northern California. In it, Inside Bay Area reports that:
Police found four people, including two children, dead Thursday in a California home and a suspect was in custody, officials said. The four victims were discovered when police broke into the Sacramento home after a relative reported that something might be wrong.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
|
#1 16 hrs ago
I'm Tracy, i had my friend help me hack my ex’s email cause i suspected he was cheating. all he asked for was his phone number. Contact him now, his email is hacksolution7 AT gmail dot com..IF u need help tell him Tracy referred you to him and he’ll help. at first i did not give much thought, but my mind was still bothered .so i decided to contact the hacksolution7 AT gmail dot com to help catch my cheating spouse,he delivered as was promised he is really a genius,he also does P.I jobs, clears your record, passwords,I love him and his work. you should try it. Good luck
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|14 hr
|jonjedi
|35
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|15 hr
|Tracybench553
|1
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|Fri
|Sgt Preston
|87
|Recover Deleted Audios from Android
|Thu
|rachelhot
|1
|Free Data Recovery Software for Lenovo Phones a...
|Thu
|Nice
|3
|is union bank ceo steve cummings black?
|Mar 23
|Union Bank Steve ...
|1
|How to Recover Hangouts Messages on Android
|Mar 22
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC