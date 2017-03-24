There are on the Inside Bay Area story from 18 hrs ago, titled 4 people, including 2 children, found dead in Northern California. In it, Inside Bay Area reports that:

Police found four people, including two children, dead Thursday in a California home and a suspect was in custody, officials said. The four victims were discovered when police broke into the Sacramento home after a relative reported that something might be wrong.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.