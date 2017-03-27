1st sex reassignment inmate gets razo...

1st sex reassignment inmate gets razor, other property

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fox 23

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) 1 hr JTTF the liar 7,094
Sacramaniacs (Sep '10) 7 hr Jerry Brown Sux 48
interested in oxy near sacramento (Mar '10) Mon Chunk 7
Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10) Mon Real 84
Manager Your Android Device Data on PC Mon Password Manager 3
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... Mar 25 jonjedi 35
News More rain and snow possible Sunday Mar 25 Tracybench553 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Afghanistan
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,043 • Total comments across all topics: 279,886,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC