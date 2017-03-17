16-Year-Old who Died After Being Shot by Fremont Police was Pregnant
Sgt. Ryan Cantrell told The Sacramento Bee that the girl was in her first trimester when Fremont Police detectives shot at the stolen vehicle she was in. The girl has been identified by family members as Elena Mondragon.
