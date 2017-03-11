11-year-old girl reported missing fro...

11-year-old girl reported missing from Sacramento County

13 hrs ago Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

Deputies are searching for an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday afternoon, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said. Jade Monger was last seen around 4 p.m. at her home in the 7500 block of Heatherpace Lane in south Sacramento.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.

